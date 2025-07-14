Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 398,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 271,312 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 409,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.