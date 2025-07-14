Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Green Brick Partners worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $9,488,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.6%

GRBK opened at $66.75 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

