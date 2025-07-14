LRI Investments LLC Sells 286 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $530.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $391.58 and a 1-year high of $534.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

