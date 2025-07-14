BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE LLY opened at $793.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

