LRI Investments LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

