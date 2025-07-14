6,585 Shares in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,259. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $295.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

