Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 14.88 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.70. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 39 ($0.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.34.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

