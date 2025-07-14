Viking (NYSE:VIK) vs. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Viking has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking 9.60% -128.44% 7.99% Caesars Entertainment -2.08% -2.60% -0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Viking and Caesars Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.51 billion 4.54 $152.33 million $1.23 45.87 Caesars Entertainment $11.25 billion 0.56 -$278.00 million ($1.09) -27.55

Viking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viking and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 10 0 2.67 Caesars Entertainment 0 3 11 1 2.87

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Viking.

Summary

Viking beats Caesars Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

