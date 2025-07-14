T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $227.76 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.