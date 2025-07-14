Analyzing Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Towerstream and Skyworks Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.95 billion 2.86 $596.00 million $2.55 29.58

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Towerstream.

Towerstream has a beta of -568.14, meaning that its share price is 56,914% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 10.43% 11.53% 8.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Towerstream and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skyworks Solutions 4 15 1 0 1.85

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $79.06, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Towerstream.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Towerstream on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towerstream



Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client’s building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client’s short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Skyworks Solutions



Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

