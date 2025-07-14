Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $97.83.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

