Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 239,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,211,865.92. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,221 shares of company stock worth $117,687,463. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $478.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

