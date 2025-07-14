Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 236.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $31.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

