Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 25.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

