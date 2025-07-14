Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after acquiring an additional 617,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 322,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

