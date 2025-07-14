SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03). Approximately 131,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 863,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Down 12.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.20.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIMEC Atlantis Energy had a net margin of 102.25% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

