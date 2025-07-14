Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 46,836 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,836 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Silver Trust worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7,806.2% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 153,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 151,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 179,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 378,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

