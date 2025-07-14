Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Linde by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $468.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.44 and a 200-day moving average of $453.04. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

