New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 116,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 24,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

New Zealand Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

About New Zealand Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.