PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

