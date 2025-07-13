Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,691 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $76,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after purchasing an additional 786,150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,420,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,233,000 after purchasing an additional 159,538 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $54.88 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

