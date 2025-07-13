Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 41 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $704.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

