Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,079,000 after buying an additional 4,603,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,444,000 after acquiring an additional 797,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,616,000 after purchasing an additional 417,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,592,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

