Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires 53,439 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2025

Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) by 347.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned 0.75% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

