Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.71. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.