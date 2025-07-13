State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $516.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $526.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total value of $3,339,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,663. The trade was a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.25.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

