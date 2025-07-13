ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAIGet Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.96). 734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.99).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.37.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, providing small, socially responsible financial services to low-income entrepreneurs, most of whom are women, across Asia and Africa. The company’s purpose is to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment through its mission of enhancing socio-economic progress of low-income entrepreneurs by increasing financial inclusion.

As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.

