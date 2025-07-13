KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.89. 14,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 17,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $64.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

