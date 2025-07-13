Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) versus Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Critical Comparison

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phio Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

57.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.15 million ($6.42) -0.36 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $14.29 million 0.41 -$3.46 million ($3.10) -1.16

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.65% -89.19% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -24.23% -58.73% -21.05%

Summary

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors. It is also developing PH-894, an INTASYL compound in IND enabling studies to silence BRD4, a protein that controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system and the tumor. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; and Podiacyn, a foot care product. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; MicrocynVS, a veterinarian-strength animal care product used in vet clinics and animal hospitals; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; Acuicyn, an antimicrobial prescription solution for the treatment of blepharitis and the daily hygiene of eyelids and lashes; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.