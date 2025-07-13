Best Casino Stocks To Watch Today – July 12th

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or operate casinos, gaming resorts and related hospitality services. They offer investors exposure to the gambling industry’s revenues, which depend on factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism flows and regulatory environments. Because they’re cyclical and highly regulated, casino stocks can be sensitive to economic trends and changes in gaming laws. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. 54,328,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Sharplink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,397. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.32.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,687. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. 1,207,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,477. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 4,623,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,319. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. 484,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37.

