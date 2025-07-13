Top Esports Stocks Worth Watching – July 12th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, GameSquare, Sphere Entertainment, NIP Group, and DouYu International are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate revenue from competitive video gaming, including game developers, hardware manufacturers, tournament organizers, and team franchises. Investing in these equities allows individuals to gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports industry and its ancillary markets, such as streaming platforms and sponsorships. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,319. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $206.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 983.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.99. 163,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,298. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GameSquare stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 11,710,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,659. The company has a market cap of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GameSquare has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 290,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $50.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 225,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,029. NIP Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.70. DouYu International has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

