BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$46.33 and last traded at C$46.52. 2,233,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,241,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.76.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.17.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

