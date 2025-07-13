MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Holdings Increased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 333.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.4%

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Roper purchased 15,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,758. This trade represents a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

