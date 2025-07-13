Eos Management L.P. Acquires 23,497 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Arete downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

Shares of JD opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

