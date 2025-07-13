iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after acquiring an additional 516,297 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,242.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,128,000 after purchasing an additional 897,725 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,488,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

