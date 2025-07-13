Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,779,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after buying an additional 481,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 960.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VREX shares. B. Riley upgraded Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $8.17 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

