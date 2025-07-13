Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 2,120 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Melius downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MRVL opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of -127.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

