Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

