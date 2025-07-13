Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,158,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,441,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,576,000 after purchasing an additional 404,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 826,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $74.86 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $152.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.