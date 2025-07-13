Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.72 and last traded at $60.72. Approximately 478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

CZMWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

