Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 32,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.