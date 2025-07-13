BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 43.3% – Here’s What Happened

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) traded down 43.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.42. 53,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 110,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BiomX in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get BiomX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BiomX

BiomX Stock Down 43.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BiomX in the first quarter worth $55,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the first quarter worth $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.