Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $14,799,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 730,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 356,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 307,355 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 975,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 266,020 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 184,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $465.93 million, a P/E ratio of -95.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

