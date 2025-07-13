Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 450 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,699,000 after buying an additional 370,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,695,000 after acquiring an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.