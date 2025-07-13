Zullo Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

