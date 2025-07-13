Arizona State Retirement System Buys 7,354 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,574,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

