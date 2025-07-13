Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.1%

ORI opened at $36.60 on Friday. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.