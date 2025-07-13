iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Acquired by A&I Financial Services LLC

A&I Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 3.7% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,438.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,669,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,732.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,319,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 567,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,207,000 after acquiring an additional 312,802 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

