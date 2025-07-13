Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,069,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

