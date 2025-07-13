LRI Investments LLC Acquires 82,329 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5,384.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of LRI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.